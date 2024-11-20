Left Menu

Historic Visit: PM Modi's Landmark Journey to Guyana After 56 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a historic visit to Guyana, strengthening ties with the fastest-growing economy. Met by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Modi's visit includes a parliamentary address and participation in the India-CARICOM Summit, emphasizing collaboration in development, energy, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:50 IST
Guyanese President along with Cabinet members receiving PM Modi at the Airport (Photo credits ANI/DD) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first Indian leader in 56 years to set foot in Guyana, marking a significant chapter in bilateral relations. Upon his arrival in Georgetown, President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali personally welcomed him, accompanied by a contingent of senior cabinet ministers, underscoring the importance of the visit.

The meeting kicked off with a warm embrace between the two leaders, followed by a ceremonial reception and a Guard of Honour. Furthermore, Modi is set to address a special session of Guyana's parliament and join Caribbean leaders at the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

Paving the way for future collaborations, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Jaideep Mazumdar highlighted burgeoning ties in health, renewable energy, and defense, while lauding Guyana's rapid economic growth. India's commitment to Guyana continues with educational exchanges and developmental initiatives, marking a new era of partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

