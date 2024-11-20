Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Taiwan Challenges China's 'One-China' Claims

Singapore has consistently maintained a 'one-China policy,' but it has not adhered to China's specific 'one-China principle,' according to Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang. These remarks came as a rebuttal to what Taiwan sees as an erroneous statement from China's foreign ministry, as reported by local media.

The controversy erupted following a meeting between Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru. China's foreign ministry issued a statement saying Singapore fully endorsed the Chinese government's stance on the Taiwan issue, opposing any form of 'Taiwan independence.' However, Singapore's foreign ministry countered with a statement underscoring Singapore's consistent 'One China' policy, opposing Taiwan independence without aligning it with China's 'one-China principle.'

Taiwan has accused Beijing of substituting the term 'policy' with 'principle,' pointing to a campaign of 'disinformation warfare' against Taiwan. The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the international community to oppose what it describes as China's deliberate undermining of regional peace and stability through coercive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)