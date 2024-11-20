Left Menu

India Rebukes Canadian Media Claims Over Nijjar's Death

India has firmly rejected Canadian media claims linking it with the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Ministry of External Affairs labeled such narratives as damaging to diplomatic relations. India continues to stress concerns over extremism and violence in Canada, which has escalated tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has staunchly denied recent Canadian media assertions suggesting its involvement in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated Khalistani terrorist. The Ministry of External Affairs, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, criticized these claims, labeling them as smear tactics aimed at further harming the strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada.

Amid deteriorating relations, India has frequently voiced its apprehension over rising extremism and anti-India activities on Canadian soil, calling for appropriate actions by Canadian authorities. This latest dispute was intensified by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of India's involvement in Nijjar's killing last year.

India dismissed these allegations as baseless and accused Canada of harboring extremist elements. In response, six Indian diplomats were recalled from Canada after being declared "persons of interest" by the Canadian government, following Nijjar's death outside a Surrey Gurdwara in British Columbia in June 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

