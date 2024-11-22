Canada Denies Linking Modi to Nijjar's Death Amid Strained Relations

Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, allegations linking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar have been officially dismissed by Canadian authorities. Nathalie G Drouin, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council, clarified that there is no evidence connecting Modi or other top Indian officials to the incident.

In a statement from the Privy Council Office, Drouin highlighted the severe threat to public safety that prompted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to publicize accusations of serious criminal activities, supposedly involving Indian government agents. However, the statement emphasized that these claims are speculative and lack basis.

India's Ministry of External Affairs swiftly condemned the reports, urging them to be ignored due to their harmful nature on the strained bilateral relations. The MEA spokesperson criticized such media narratives as part of a broader smear effort against India, while reiterating India's concerns over extremism and anti-India activities harbored in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)