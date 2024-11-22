Israel Eliminates Key Islamic Jihad Rocket Leader in Precision Strike

In a significant military operation, Israel has successfully neutralized Khaled Abu-Daka, the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's rocket unit. This high-profile target was confirmed eliminated by the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security agency in an operation that took place in Gaza's Deir al-Balah region.

The military operation unfolded on November 22, as Abu-Daka was reportedly responsible for ordering rocket fire towards southern Israeli communities post-October 7. According to an official statement, meticulous planning was involved, employing precise weapons and advanced intelligence to minimize any risk to civilians.

Israel's strategic strike highlights ongoing tensions and the nation's commitment to counteract threats from Gaza-based militant factions. The precision and care in execution underscore the importance placed on minimizing civilian casualties while addressing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)