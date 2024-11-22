Left Menu

Nepal's Political Divide Deepens Over Belt and Road Initiative

Nepali Congress and CPN-UML remain divided over Belt and Road Initiative projects as PM Oli plans a China visit, advocating for loans under the initiative. Nepali Congress opposes new loans, insisting on fulfilling China's grant commitments first, highlighting a growing political rift over developmental priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:48 IST
Nepal's Political Divide Deepens Over Belt and Road Initiative
Nepal PM Oli's power show (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's ruling parties, the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML, are embroiled in a dispute over the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as Prime Minister Oli prepares for a China visit on December 2. The parties hold conflicting views on the BRI pact introduced by China.

CPN-UML, led by Oli, is urging the Nepali Congress to accept funding for selected projects under BRI, particularly in loans. Oli, speaking at a rally in Kathmandu, emphasized the importance of his upcoming China visit and hinted at potential project signings under the BRI during discussions with the coalition partner.

Despite pressure from Oli, the Nepali Congress remains firm in its stance against taking new loans under BRI. Former Finance Minister and party spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat emphasized the need for China to fulfill its existing grant commitments before pursuing additional loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024