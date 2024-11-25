Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's Global Quest for Investment Opportunities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarks on a significant six-day visit to the UK and Germany, aiming to bolster investment in key sectors like renewable energy, electric vehicles, and food processing. The visit features interactions with industrialists, government officials, and the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:05 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav reaches London (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in London on a six-day international tour aimed at enhancing investment opportunities in his state. Upon arrival, he received a warm reception from Vikram Doraiswami, India's High Commissioner to the UK, and members of the Indian diaspora.

The visit includes engagements with industrialists and government representatives, focusing on sectors like Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles, and Food Processing. CM Yadav is scheduled to visit the British Parliament and various redevelopment sites while also honoring Mahatma Gandhi by paying floral tributes at his statue in Parliament Square.

In addition to high-profile meetings, the Chief Minister will attend a dinner hosted by the NRI group "Friends of Madhya Pradesh". Following his UK engagements, he will head to Germany for further discussions with Bavarian government leaders and explore investment potential with industry experts. The tour concludes with a return to New Delhi after stops in Munich and Stuttgart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

