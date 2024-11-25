CM Yadav's Global Outreach: Madhya Pradesh's Investment Journey in the UK and Germany

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in London on Sunday, receiving a warm welcome from Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and members of the Indian diaspora. The visit marks the start of a six-day tour across the UK and Germany, focused on boosting investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh by engaging with industrial and governmental stakeholders in both countries.

Upon arrival, Yadav was greeted by High Commissioner Doraiswami, setting the stage for an eventful schedule highlighting Madhya Pradesh's attractive investment sectors, including Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles, and Food Processing. This visit offers a unique chance to connect with industry leaders, engage with the Indian community, and promote Madhya Pradesh's economic growth initiatives.

During the UK visit's initial phase, CM Yadav plans to visit the British Parliament, pay floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's statue, and explore redevelopment sites. His agenda includes discussions with industrial organizations to bolster investment and industrial collaboration, alongside a dinner event hosted by the "Friends of Madhya Pradesh" NRI group, attended by over 400 diaspora members.

The visit will see Yadav meeting with the High Commissioner and industry representatives over breakfast on November 26, followed by a session on investment prospects with over 120 participants. Key sectors like electric vehicles and renewable energy will be at the forefront of these roundtable discussions. Tuesday will involve a visit to BR Ambedkar House to pay homage.

On November 27, Yadav is scheduled to engage with academic experts at Warwick University before traveling to Munich, Germany. Entering the European leg, discussions with Bavarian state leaders and the Indian Consul General will occur. A session at SFC Energy will further highlight investment opportunities with approximately 80 industry representatives in attendance.

The Chief Minister's agenda in Germany includes visiting the historic State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, featuring extensive fossil and dinosaur collections, before proceeding to Frankfurt for departure back to New Delhi. This international outreach follows prior successful investment sessions within India, targeting global investors.

