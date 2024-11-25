Left Menu

G Balasubramanian: India’s New Envoy to the Maldives

G Balasubramanian, from the Indian Foreign Service class of 1998, has been appointed as the new High Commissioner of India to the Maldives. Previously serving in Nigeria, Balasubramanian has a vast career, including roles in Moscow, Washington DC, and Bangkok. His new position underscores India’s strategic presence in the Maldives.

G Balasubramanian: India's New Envoy to the Maldives
In a significant diplomatic appointment, G Balasubramanian, a seasoned Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1998 batch, has been named the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives. Balasubramanian, who is currently serving as the High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is expected to assume his new role shortly, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian diplomatic mission in the Maldives is set for a leadership change as Balasubramanian steps in to replace Munu Mahawar, who has held the post since November 2021. Balasubramanian's career includes significant assignments across key diplomatic missions, such as Moscow, Washington DC, and Bangkok, where he has served as Deputy Chief of Mission and India's Deputy Permanent Representative to UNESCAP.

India and the Maldives share deep-rooted ethnic, cultural, and economic ties, accentuated by India's strategic role as a security provider in the Indian Ocean Region. The appointment highlights the importance of the Maldives in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, aiming to foster regional stability and prosperity.

