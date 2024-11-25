Left Menu

Chinese Balloon Intrusion Heightens Taiwan Tensions

A Chinese balloon was detected over Taiwan's waters, escalating military pressures between Beijing and Taipei. This marks the first incident since April and comes amid increased Chinese military activities around Taiwan. The balloons are seen as a strategic move to pressure Taiwan, while China denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Defense Ministry has identified a Chinese balloon hovering over waters northwest of the island, intensifying military tensions from Beijing. According to Voice of America, this is the first occurrence since April, with the balloon spotted on Sunday approximately 111 kilometers from Keelung City, reaching an altitude of 10,058 meters.

The balloon entered Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) before vanishing by 8:15 pm local time, as reported by Taiwan's defense ministry. Prior to this event, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) had observed a surge in Chinese military activities around the island, detecting 12 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating in proximity during the previous 24-hour window up to 6 am.

The ongoing Chinese military presence continues to be a contentious issue as Beijing applies pressure on Taiwan, which it claims as part of its sovereign territory. During Taiwan's presidential elections in January, balloons were also noted near crucial waters dividing Taiwan and China, as reported by the VOA.

The VOA highlighted that Taiwan perceives these Chinese balloons as 'grey zone' harassment intended to destabilize Taiwan's security without triggering direct military conflict. Taiwan accuses Beijing of using such tactics to coerce acceptance of Chinese sovereignty claims, a charge Beijing denies, blaming Taiwan for regional instability instead.

Tensions surrounding Chinese balloons initially escalated when the U.S. downed a high-altitude Chinese balloon early in 2023, alleging it was a spy balloon found over sensitive U.S. sites. With increasing Chinese military aggression near Taiwan, the island maintains stringent border security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

