Strengthening Bonds: UAE and Bahrain Foster Strategic Partnership
King Hamad of Bahrain welcomed Sheikh Abdullah of the UAE, affirming strong bilateral ties during the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee session. The meeting highlighted mutual aspirations for enhanced cooperation across various fields, strengthening the long-standing brotherly relationship between the two nations.
In a meeting held at the Al Safriya Palace, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain warmly welcomed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE. This visit was part of the ongoing sessions of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee.
Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the best wishes of UAE's President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasizing the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between their nations. In turn, King Hamad expressed his admiration for the strong ties and historic relations binding Bahrain and the UAE.
The UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee's recent achievements and cooperative efforts in strategic sectors were commended. Both leaders underscored their commitment to further developing partnerships in alignment with their shared values and aspirations, reinforcing unity in pursuit of common developmental goals.
