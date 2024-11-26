Madhya Pradesh CM Honors Constitution Day in UK Amid Investment Mission

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his heartfelt wishes on India's Constitution Day, highlighting celebrations led by key leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as they honor the contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Currently on a six-day visit to the UK and Germany, CM Yadav aims to attract investments for his state by meeting with industrialists and business leaders. In London, he visited the residence of Dr BR Ambedkar, reminiscing about Ambedkar's nearly two-year stay during his studies, and paid homage to him at Ambedkar House.

The official statement from the Chief Minister's Office announced efforts to raise awareness about the Constitution's articles across the nation. Concurrently, President Droupadi Murmu marked the 75th anniversary with the release of a commemorative postage stamp, books, and various events celebrating the Constitution's storied history.

