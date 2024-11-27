Left Menu

CM Mohan Yadav Courts UK Investors to Boost Madhya Pradesh's Growth

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to the UK saw him engage with UK industrial leaders, fostering investment dialogue and exploring development opportunities. Through extensive roundtable meetings, the focus was on sectors like electric vehicles, auto, renewable energy, education, and food processing, bolstering India-UK economic collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:54 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav engaging in roundtable discussions for investment opportunities (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, amidst his high-profile tour of the United Kingdom, conducted a series of strategic meetings with leading UK industrialists. The aim was to cultivate direct dialogue and identify specific investment opportunities. Companies such as Indorama Group, CliniSupplies, and Aurora Energy Research participated in discussions aimed at fostering economic partnerships.

The dialogues focused on sector-specific avenues, particularly electric vehicles, automotive, renewable energy, education, and food processing. These roundtables allowed for detailed discussions between industry experts and Madhya Pradesh's delegation, which also included senior government officials participating virtually to lend their insights.

Yadav's visit has been well-received, with members of the Indian Diaspora in the UK, including Rajesh Agarwal, former Deputy Mayor of London, expressing support. Agarwal emphasized the significance of the visit in driving further investment from the UK to Madhya Pradesh, a state ripe with growth prospects. CM Yadav's efforts signal an ongoing commitment to industrial development and cross-border collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

