China Plans Military Drills Amid Taiwan Leader's Pacific Visit and Potential US Transit

China is preparing to conduct military exercises near Taiwan as a reaction to Taiwanese President William Lai's upcoming Pacific tour, with potential US transit stops, according to assessments from Taiwanese and regional security officials. The exercises are anticipated to occur during or shortly after Lai's trip, scheduled to conclude on December 6, and aim to communicate Beijing's objections, as reported by the Taipei Times.

President Lai plans to visit three of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the Pacific starting Saturday. Although his office has not confirmed possible US stopovers in Hawaii and Guam, informed sources indicate the itinerary will be disclosed closer to his departure. Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, criticized Lai's planned transits, deeming them acts that violate the 'one China' policy. Earlier this year, China conducted two significant military exercises near Taiwan, referred to as 'Joint Sword-2024A' and 'Joint Sword-2024B.' Experts speculate that Beijing may present ongoing maneuvers as 'Joint Sword-2024C,' emphasizing military readiness.

A Taiwanese security official suggests that China might scale up its 'joint combat readiness patrol' operations and likely orchestrate a targeted military exercise coinciding with Lai's visit, the Taipei Times reported. These exercises are expected to reflect China's aim to assert its dominance in the region, especially amid the transition to the incoming US administration of President-elect Donald Trump. 'Beijing aims to demonstrate that the first island chain falls within China's sphere of influence,' the official remarked. Despite potentially challenging weather conditions in the Taiwan Strait during winter, these exercises represent a strategic maneuver to gauge the US reaction, the report indicated.

Officials note that improved weather conditions could prompt an adjustment in the timing of China's show of force during Lai's visit, according to the Taipei Times. With approximately 20 to 30 Chinese naval vessels involved in exercises in the South China Sea this week, experts believe Beijing is ready to expand its military presence near Taiwan, using Lai's trip as a justification to further its regional strategic interests.

