Left Menu

Political Row Intensifies Over ISKCON Saint's Arrest in Bangladesh

BJP MP Basvaraj Bommai condemns Bangladesh's actions against Hindus, accusing the government of polarizing society and converting it into an Islamic nation. The arrest of ISKCON's Chinmoy Krishna Das highlights tensions, as calls urge India and the UN to intervene. ISKCON and Indian officials demand immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:53 IST
Political Row Intensifies Over ISKCON Saint's Arrest in Bangladesh
BJP MP Basavraj Bommai (FilePhoto/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Basvaraj Bommai has accused the Bangladesh government of engaging in polarizing activities and attempting to transform the nation into an Islamic state. The recent arrest of former ISKCON saint Chinmoy Krishna Das is seen as evidence of Bangladesh's 'dictatorial attitude', he claims.

Using the platform X, Bommai expressed deep concern over the current developments in Bangladesh, condemning the government's alleged mistreatment and violence against Hindu minorities. He urged the Indian government to take decisive measures, including sealing the border to prevent further infiltration.

Echoing Bommai's concerns, Tripura Chief Minister Manika Saha and ISKCON India officials emphasized the gravity of the situation and the need for global intervention. The arrest has triggered significant unrest, with political, religious, and social tensions rising rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024