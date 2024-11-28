Political Row Intensifies Over ISKCON Saint's Arrest in Bangladesh

BJP MP Basvaraj Bommai has accused the Bangladesh government of engaging in polarizing activities and attempting to transform the nation into an Islamic state. The recent arrest of former ISKCON saint Chinmoy Krishna Das is seen as evidence of Bangladesh's 'dictatorial attitude', he claims.

Using the platform X, Bommai expressed deep concern over the current developments in Bangladesh, condemning the government's alleged mistreatment and violence against Hindu minorities. He urged the Indian government to take decisive measures, including sealing the border to prevent further infiltration.

Echoing Bommai's concerns, Tripura Chief Minister Manika Saha and ISKCON India officials emphasized the gravity of the situation and the need for global intervention. The arrest has triggered significant unrest, with political, religious, and social tensions rising rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)