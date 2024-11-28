Pakistan Partners with World Bank to Tackle Smog Crisis
As air pollution escalates in Pakistan, the government collaborates with the World Bank to forge an anti-smog strategy. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and World Bank Director Najy Benhassine lead efforts to address deteriorating air quality, focusing on Lahore, Multan, and Islamabad, aiming for sustainable development.
Facing a mounting smog crisis, Pakistan has sought the World Bank's expertise to craft a comprehensive anti-smog strategy, aiming for sustainable development in its capital. The initiative was launched following a crucial meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine in Islamabad.
The growing severity of air pollution has notably impacted Punjab's cities, with Lahore and Multan experiencing unprecedented Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. Lahore and Multan continue to bear the brunt of the crisis; however, Islamabad is also suffering, evidenced by reaching 'very unhealthy' AQI levels earlier this year.
In response, the Punjab government declared an emergency in the hardest hit regions. The newly formed joint team with representatives from the World Bank and Capital Development Authority (CDA) is tasked with creating an effective response. The discussions emphasized expanding electric bus services, improving sanitation, and addressing rural and urban development needs.
Mohsin Naqvi, confident in collaborative efforts, anticipates a significant positive impact on air quality. Najy Benhassine reiterated the World Bank's dedication to assisting Pakistan in tackling air quality challenges, with detailed reports identifying pollution sources. Other high-level officials attended the meeting, underscoring the commitment to confronting the smog crisis.
