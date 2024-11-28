Sharjah's Stellar Presence at Global Media Congress: AI, Arabic Content & Innovative Workshops

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah concluded its noteworthy participation in the third session of the Global Media Congress on Thursday, impressing with over 20 thoughtfully curated discussions and training workshops. These events were orchestrated by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Sharjah Media City (Shams) across the span of three days.

UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, visited the Sharjah pavilion to explore its diverse initiatives, which showcase the emirate's robust media identity. Notable among these is the Smart Media Platform of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, designed to streamline media operations within government institutions by embracing cutting-edge global technological advancements.

Prominent discussions on the final day revolved around Arabic content quality, the growing influence of artificial intelligence, and the roles social media plays in shaping societal values. Additionally, Mohamed Abdel Zaher and Dr. Sherine Moussa, representing the International Government Communication Forum, presented an engaging session on leveraging AI to bolster Arabic content, addressing applications and ethics involved in generative AI implementation.

Moreover, a thought-provoking workshop led by Moaz Al Omari, CEO of AIZATION, explored how AI can redefine media content creation through audience insights. The session highlighted future media trajectories linked to modern technological tools that assist in developing content strategies.

Debates also tackled the impact of social media on youth values and knowledge, as graduates from the Ithmar Media Training Programme deliberated whether these platforms foster or erode social values. The discourse emphasized cultivating positive awareness among children while deliberating on media engagement methods.

In addition to these interactive experiences, the Sharjah Pavilion showcased cultural facets through exhibitions like 'Collections from Sharjah Museums.' Training workshops on drone usage further enriched public understanding and skills regarding this technology. Sharjah's participation underscored its commitment to innovation in media, cultural heritage, and the promotion of Arabic language and content.

