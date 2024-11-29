Left Menu

India-US Ties Unshaken Amid Domestic Political Jibes

The Ministry of External Affairs labeled Rahul Gandhi's comments on PM Modi as 'unfortunate,' stating they don't reflect the government's position. Meanwhile, India and China have initiated coordinated patrols in eastern Ladakh. Tensions remain following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:33 IST
India-US Ties Unshaken Amid Domestic Political Jibes
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday criticized remarks made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "unfortunate," asserting that they do not reflect the official stance of the Indian government. Gandhi's comments likened PM Modi's memory to that of US President Joe Biden, a statement that stirred controversy.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry, emphasized the deep-rooted 'multifaceted partnership' between India and the United States, which has been nurtured through years of mutual effort and respect. Jaiswal highlighted the incongruity of Gandhi's remarks with the long-standing, amicable ties the two nations share. "India and the US enjoy a relationship built on perseverance, togetherness, and mutual respect, which Gandhi's remarks do not reflect," he stated.

In other developments, discussions regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China are progressing. Jaiswal confirmed that agreements have been made for weekly coordinated patrols in Demchok and Depsang areas of eastern Ladakh. This arrangement follows multiple rounds of diplomatic and military negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions post the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

