Lahore's Hazardous Air Crisis Worsens
Lahore's air quality remains hazardous, with PM2.5 levels 29.4 times above WHO guidelines. AQI hits 306 on Bedian Road. Lahore tops Pakistan's pollution list, followed by Peshawar. Meteorologists predict westerly weather changes. In response, authorities close schools, restrict business hours, and crack down on smog violators.
In a concerning development, Lahore persistently battles with perilous air quality, as PM2.5 concentrations soar 29.4 times above the World Health Organization's recommended levels, according to News International. The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at a troubling 222, placing it in the 'very unhealthy' category. Specific areas, like Bedian Road, have recorded an alarming AQI of 306.
A report by News International highlights that Lahore is currently leading the national air quality index, trailed by Peshawar. Multan, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Islamabad follow consecutively in ranking. Meanwhile, meteorologists anticipate a westerly wave to influence Pakistan's western regions, bringing cloudy conditions with potential rain, wind, and thunderstorms across several locations.
News International has also indicated the likelihood of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in patches of Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Murree, and Galliyat during nighttime. While most areas expect cold, dry weather, smog and fog are predicted in patches over Punjab plains and upper Sindh. Responding to the smog crisis, Punjab Police have taken action under the Inspector General's directive, arresting 3 people and booking 11 for regulatory breaches in the past day. The authorities have further disciplined thousands with fines and vehicle impoundments. Recently, the government has taken measures to mitigate pollution's adverse effects by closing schools and adjusting business hours. (ANI)
