Pakistan Forms Task Force to Tackle Rally Violence

In response to the violence at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a task force to address the issue. The task force, chaired by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, includes prominent figures such as Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. It aims to find and penalize individuals responsible for the unrest.

The violence erupted as over 10,000 PTI protesters defied a public gathering ban, clashing with security forces as they reached the barricaded D-Chowk. Riot police deployed tear gas, leading PTI leaders to call off a planned sit-in. As tensions heighten in Islamabad, Sharif emphasized the need for a specialized force to address future protests more effectively, a report by The Express Tribune highlighted.

Beyond immediate actions, the federal government is set to create a Federal Riot-Control Force with modern tools and training, alongside a Federal Forensic Lab for riot investigations. Sharif stressed the modernization of the Islamabad Safe City project and the federal prosecution service to ensure timely justice. Meanwhile, allegations of excessive state violence have surfaced, with opposition figures calling for independent inquiries.

