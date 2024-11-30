Left Menu

Pakistan Forms Task Force to Tackle Rally Violence

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a task force to address violence at a recent PTI rally in Islamabad. Led by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, it includes top officials and aims to enhance riot control measures. Critics allege state violence against protesters and urge independent investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:15 IST
Pakistan Forms Task Force to Tackle Rally Violence
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In response to the violence at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a task force to address the issue. The task force, chaired by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, includes prominent figures such as Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. It aims to find and penalize individuals responsible for the unrest.

The violence erupted as over 10,000 PTI protesters defied a public gathering ban, clashing with security forces as they reached the barricaded D-Chowk. Riot police deployed tear gas, leading PTI leaders to call off a planned sit-in. As tensions heighten in Islamabad, Sharif emphasized the need for a specialized force to address future protests more effectively, a report by The Express Tribune highlighted.

Beyond immediate actions, the federal government is set to create a Federal Riot-Control Force with modern tools and training, alongside a Federal Forensic Lab for riot investigations. Sharif stressed the modernization of the Islamabad Safe City project and the federal prosecution service to ensure timely justice. Meanwhile, allegations of excessive state violence have surfaced, with opposition figures calling for independent inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024