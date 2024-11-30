ANP Calls for Ban on Violent Political Parties Amid Rising Tensions
ANP President Aimal Wali Khan demands a ban on parties inciting violence, including PTI. He criticizes governor rule efficacy and links current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unrest to a bigger conspiracy against the Pashtun. ANP supports region's resource rights and calls for collaborative terrorism solutions.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a recent press conference, Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan called for a ban on political parties responsible for inciting violence, naming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) specifically. Alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Khan criticized the PTI's history of undemocratic behaviors since its inception, as reported by Dawn.
Khan emphasized the need for strict measures against law-defying parties, citing both PTI and Tehreek-i-Labbaik as examples. He expressed ANP's backing for a Balochistan Assembly resolution advocating a PTI ban. Khan condemned the long-standing imposition of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, arguing it produced poor outcomes.
Addressing the governor's rule limitations, Khan asserted it couldn't remedy the province's challenges, including ongoing violence in Kurram. He urged collaboration to address terrorism, criticized exploitation by certain factions, and cautioned against worsening unrest. Khan also called for recognition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's constitutional resource rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
