Nepal's By-elections: A Test of Grassroots Democracy

Voters in Nepal formed long queues at polling stations on Sunday to participate in by-elections for 41 local posts, a crucial test for grassroots democracy in the country. Several candidates won unopposed, while others faced competition, as the elections aim to fill vacant positions across various provinces.

Nepal goes for by-polls (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal witnessed voters forming long queues at polling stations in Kathmandu as by-elections kicked off at 7 am on Sunday. Citizens came out in significant numbers to exercise their democratic rights and elect 41 local representatives, crucial to shaping future governance in the Himalayan nation.

Among the 376 candidates vying for the remaining posts, three representatives have already been elected unopposed. The electoral battleground features the Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre), with unchallenged victories in certain areas. The elections bring into focus key local positions, including one Mayor, one Deputy-Mayor, and multiple municipality chairs.

The Local Level Election Act 2017 mandates that vacant positions are filled through by-elections if a year or more remains in the officials' terms. Participants see these by-elections as vital for sustaining democratic practices. The Election Commission confirmed participation from 20 parties, overseeing by-elections across different provinces such as Koshi, Karnali, and Bagmati, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

