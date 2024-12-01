Left Menu

Call for National Unity: PTI's Qureshi Urges Political Dialogue Amidst Tensions

In a bid for political stability, PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi stresses national reconciliation and unity among parties. While facing potential party bans, he highlights the risks of unilateral decisions by the government and calls for dialogue to resolve burgeoning issues in Pakistan’s political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:23 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo) (Image Credit: X/@SMQureshiPTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has urged for national reconciliation to ensure political stability in the country, according to a Dawn report. Speaking after a court appearance in Lahore, Qureshi expressed hope for a national dialogue, cautioning that banning PTI could worsen the political scenario.

Qureshi also requested a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, currently jailed, to share his views on national reconciliation. His appeal comes amidst reports of potential bans and the imposition of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in response to PTI's ongoing political activities.

Emphasizing the need for political dialogue, Qureshi criticized plans to suppress PTI and warned against ignoring the ramifications of such actions. He cited regional challenges, including Balochistan's insurgency and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's terrorism, urging major parties to reconsider moves like imposing governor's rule, which defy electoral mandates.

The PTI leader expressed gratitude toward parties like the Pakistan Peoples Party for opposing motions to ban PTI while showing surprise over support from the Awami National Party for such actions. He questioned the government's approach to economic and political reform, urging against authoritarian methods that lack sustainability.

Meanwhile, PTI Punjab President Yasmin Rashid condemned the violence against protesters, asserting that accountability would follow the unprecedented acts of oppression. She contrasted PTI's tolerance during its term with the current regime's heavy-handed tactics against dissent. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

