IDF Strikes Back: Eliminates Hezbollah Threats in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted operations in southern Lebanon to counter Hezbollah threats, citing violations of ceasefire terms. On Saturday, the troops identified and eliminated armed terrorists near a church actively used by the Hezbollah organization.

The IDF reported the operatives were part of Hezbollah's Khiam ground defence, anti-tank missile, and artillery units. The IDF returned fire after the terrorists targeted Israeli forces from within the church.

Subsequent to neutralizing the threat, the IDF scanned the area and uncovered a tunnel shaft stocked with weapons. This operation highlights the persistent volatility and danger posed by Hezbollah's activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)