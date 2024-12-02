IDF Strikes Back: Eliminates Hezbollah Threats in Southern Lebanon
In a decisive move, the IDF neutralized armed Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon near a church. These forces posed a threat to Israel, violating the ceasefire. The Israeli troops discovered a tunnel shaft with weapons following the operation. The encounter underscores ongoing tensions in the region.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted operations in southern Lebanon to counter Hezbollah threats, citing violations of ceasefire terms. On Saturday, the troops identified and eliminated armed terrorists near a church actively used by the Hezbollah organization.
The IDF reported the operatives were part of Hezbollah's Khiam ground defence, anti-tank missile, and artillery units. The IDF returned fire after the terrorists targeted Israeli forces from within the church.
Subsequent to neutralizing the threat, the IDF scanned the area and uncovered a tunnel shaft stocked with weapons. This operation highlights the persistent volatility and danger posed by Hezbollah's activities in the region.
