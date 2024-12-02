Eid Al Etihad: Celebrating UAE's Legacy of Progress and Unity

Abu Dhabi, UAE - In a statement commemorating the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted the significance of this occasion in reflecting on the United Arab Emirates' remarkable achievements over preceding decades.

He emphasized that the day marks the triumph of determination and collective effort since 1971, encouraging a renewal of commitment towards national goals. Sheikh Mansour underscored the importance of instilling these values in youth, as they are the inheritors of a legacy grounded in resilience and tradition.

He extended his best wishes to national leaders and lauded the country's progress under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE's advances in leadership and development were celebrated as the nation looks to future aspirations while remaining steadfast in its commitment to peace and cooperation globally.

