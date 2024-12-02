Left Menu

Eid Al Etihad: Celebrating UAE's Legacy of Progress and Unity

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized Eid Al Etihad as an opportunity to reflect on UAE's achievements and renew commitment to national aspirations. Emphasizing youth's role, he praised leadership and their pursuit of progress while reaffirming dedication to identity and traditions for a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:22 IST
Eid Al Etihad: Celebrating UAE's Legacy of Progress and Unity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE - In a statement commemorating the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted the significance of this occasion in reflecting on the United Arab Emirates' remarkable achievements over preceding decades.

He emphasized that the day marks the triumph of determination and collective effort since 1971, encouraging a renewal of commitment towards national goals. Sheikh Mansour underscored the importance of instilling these values in youth, as they are the inheritors of a legacy grounded in resilience and tradition.

He extended his best wishes to national leaders and lauded the country's progress under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE's advances in leadership and development were celebrated as the nation looks to future aspirations while remaining steadfast in its commitment to peace and cooperation globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024