Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Retaliatory Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

In response to Hezbollah's missile attack from Lebanon, the Israel Air Force targeted the terrorist organization's infrastructure, violating the ceasefire. The IDF demands Lebanon enforce the ceasefire to prevent further aggression while remaining committed to existing agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:41 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Retaliatory Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) jets conducted strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The offensive, executed late Monday night, targeted terrorists, numerous rocket and missile launchers, and other infrastructure belonging to the militant group across Lebanon.

The strikes followed two missiles launched by Hezbollah towards Mount Dov in Israel, originating from Ra'ez in southern Lebanon. These projectiles, which fell in open areas, marked the first violation since the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon began.

The IDF has condemned Hezbollah's actions as a breach of the ceasefire, urging Lebanon's authorities to curb the organization's activities. Israel maintains its commitment to the ceasefire agreements while demanding decisive action from Lebanon to avert future hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024