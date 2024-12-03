Tensions Escalate: Israel's Retaliatory Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) jets conducted strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The offensive, executed late Monday night, targeted terrorists, numerous rocket and missile launchers, and other infrastructure belonging to the militant group across Lebanon.

The strikes followed two missiles launched by Hezbollah towards Mount Dov in Israel, originating from Ra'ez in southern Lebanon. These projectiles, which fell in open areas, marked the first violation since the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon began.

The IDF has condemned Hezbollah's actions as a breach of the ceasefire, urging Lebanon's authorities to curb the organization's activities. Israel maintains its commitment to the ceasefire agreements while demanding decisive action from Lebanon to avert future hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)