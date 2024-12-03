UAE to Host International Moon Day Conference in 2025, Celebrating Space Exploration

The UAE is gearing up to host the International Moon Day Conference in Abu Dhabi in 2025, according to an announcement made during the ongoing Space Week in Luxembourg. This momentous event coincides with the UAE's celebration of its 53rd Eid Al Etihad, marking a significant milestone for the nation's contributions to global space exploration.

Space Week, the largest annual space event globally, has become a pivotal platform for international experts, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to converge and discuss the latest advancements in space science. Dr. Salem bin Abdullah Al Wahshi, CEO of the Emirates Council for Work Relations Development, represented the UAE in meetings highlighting the future of space exploration and its terrestrial impacts.

The event, announced in a session chaired by Dr. Nasr Al-Sahhaf, Chair of the United Nations International Moon Day, underscores the increasing emphasis on space science to foster education, inspire students, and enhance global cooperation. In 2018, World Space Week saw participation from over 80 countries, hosting more than 5,000 events under a unified theme designed to maximize its impact on humanity.

