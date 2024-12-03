Left Menu

Chinese Navy Purge: Xi's Anti-Graft Campaign Faces New Turmoil

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) faces fresh turmoil as Admiral Miao Hua is suspended for 'serious violations'. Despite Xi Jinping's 12-year anti-graft campaign, corruption remains pervasive. Miao's suspension highlights issues within China's military ranks and questions over Xi's leadership and judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:42 IST
Chinese Navy Purge: Xi's Anti-Graft Campaign Faces New Turmoil
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China is embroiled in another scandal as Admiral Miao Hua, Director of the Political Work Department, has been suspended for a 'serious violation of discipline'. Miao's detention, confirmed by the Ministry of National Defense, underscores persistent corruption in the PLA despite Xi Jinping's anti-graft efforts.

Miao, serving in the elite Central Military Commission, is a close affiliate of Xi. His downfall marks the latest in a series of high-profile purges affecting the Chinese military. Miao's appointment and subsequent suspension highlight the challenges in Xi's leadership, fostering questions about his capacity to eradicate entrenched military corruption.

Amidst these developments, the PLA Navy and various military bodies remain under intense scrutiny. The purge hints at deeper issues of unchecked power within China's command structure. As Xi persists in his military reforms, many question whether loyalty or capability is truly prioritized in sustaining Xi's governance amid internal factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024