The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China is embroiled in another scandal as Admiral Miao Hua, Director of the Political Work Department, has been suspended for a 'serious violation of discipline'. Miao's detention, confirmed by the Ministry of National Defense, underscores persistent corruption in the PLA despite Xi Jinping's anti-graft efforts.

Miao, serving in the elite Central Military Commission, is a close affiliate of Xi. His downfall marks the latest in a series of high-profile purges affecting the Chinese military. Miao's appointment and subsequent suspension highlight the challenges in Xi's leadership, fostering questions about his capacity to eradicate entrenched military corruption.

Amidst these developments, the PLA Navy and various military bodies remain under intense scrutiny. The purge hints at deeper issues of unchecked power within China's command structure. As Xi persists in his military reforms, many question whether loyalty or capability is truly prioritized in sustaining Xi's governance amid internal factions.

