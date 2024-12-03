Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Hindu Leader's Bail Hearing Deferred Amid Sedition Charge in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh court has postponed the bail hearing of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das charged with sedition, setting January 2, 2025, as the new date. The arrest, linked to alleged disrespect to the national flag, has sparked backlash, with ISKCON expressing solidarity and criticism from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:04 IST
Tensions Rise as Hindu Leader's Bail Hearing Deferred Amid Sedition Charge in Bangladesh
Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari (File Photo/ @hindu8789). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The much-anticipated bail hearing for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, currently facing sedition charges, has been postponed. A Bangladesh court has rescheduled the hearing for January 2, 2025. Currently in custody, Das will remain in jail as tensions surrounding the case escalate.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge, Saiful Islam, deferred the bail petition hearing due to the absence of the defense lawyer, a decision that was later confirmed by Mofizur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police. Security measures around the court were notably heightened, with additional police present and a procession of lawyers noted at the scene. Despite the proceedings, Chinmoy Krishna Das was not presented in court, reports the Daily Star.

Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest on November 25 in Dhaka has led to widespread criticism. It followed allegations made by a local politician on October 31 that accused Das of dishonoring Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu community rally. The Ministry of External Affairs has openly criticized the arrest and the refusal of Das's bail, while ISKCON has publicly expressed solidarity with Das on social media, claiming that additional arrests of monks have occurred. This development comes amid a separate petition demanding a ban on ISKCON, branding it as a radical group aiming to incite communal unrest, raising the stakes in this unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024