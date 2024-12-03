Tensions Rise as Hindu Leader's Bail Hearing Deferred Amid Sedition Charge in Bangladesh
The Bangladesh court has postponed the bail hearing of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das charged with sedition, setting January 2, 2025, as the new date. The arrest, linked to alleged disrespect to the national flag, has sparked backlash, with ISKCON expressing solidarity and criticism from the Ministry of External Affairs.
The much-anticipated bail hearing for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, currently facing sedition charges, has been postponed. A Bangladesh court has rescheduled the hearing for January 2, 2025. Currently in custody, Das will remain in jail as tensions surrounding the case escalate.
The Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge, Saiful Islam, deferred the bail petition hearing due to the absence of the defense lawyer, a decision that was later confirmed by Mofizur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police. Security measures around the court were notably heightened, with additional police present and a procession of lawyers noted at the scene. Despite the proceedings, Chinmoy Krishna Das was not presented in court, reports the Daily Star.
Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest on November 25 in Dhaka has led to widespread criticism. It followed allegations made by a local politician on October 31 that accused Das of dishonoring Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu community rally. The Ministry of External Affairs has openly criticized the arrest and the refusal of Das's bail, while ISKCON has publicly expressed solidarity with Das on social media, claiming that additional arrests of monks have occurred. This development comes amid a separate petition demanding a ban on ISKCON, branding it as a radical group aiming to incite communal unrest, raising the stakes in this unfolding drama.
