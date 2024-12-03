Left Menu

Biden Administration Tightens Export Controls on Semiconductor Tech to Halt China's Tech Rise

In an effort to curb China's technological progress, the Biden administration has implemented new export controls, restricting U.S. sales of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment and high-bandwidth memory. The measures aim to hinder China's advancement in developing advanced semiconductors vital for emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, reflecting heightened tech rivalry.

In a strategic move to counter China's technological surge, the Biden administration has unveiled stringent export controls targeting the semiconductor sector. Announced by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, these regulations aim to stymie China's progress in developing cutting-edge chips crucial for next-gen technologies.

The regulations specifically target 24 types of equipment and three software tools essential for creating "advanced node" semiconductors - the fastest and most efficient chips on the market. These chips fuel high-performance computing, AI, and machine learning, and U.S. companies are now restricted from supplying related equipment and software to Chinese manufacturers.

Alongside equipment bans, the U.S. has imposed restrictions on the transfer of high-bandwidth memory products, crucial for optimizing chip performance in intensive applications. This expansion includes placing 140 Chinese firms on the entity list, barring U.S. transactions without special licenses, aimed at limiting China's tech capabilities.

The Biden administration's measures underscore efforts to preserve U.S. leadership and national security amidst escalating tech rivalry, particularly in semiconductors. These controls come as concerns grow over the technological tug-of-war shaping the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

