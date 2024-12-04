Tensions Escalate: Clashes and Arrests in West Bank Villages
Clashes erupted in the West Bank's Beit Furik as Israeli soldiers dismantled illegal structures, leading to injuries. In retaliation, Israeli civilians attacked nearby Palestinian villages, resulting in arrests. The IDF condemned the violence and stressed the importance of holding lawbreakers accountable.
- Country:
- Israel
On December 3, the situation in the Palestinian village of Beit Furik deteriorated as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) moved in to demolish illegal structures. The operation resulted in confrontations, with two security personnel sustaining injuries from stone-throwing by Palestinians.
The escalating tension saw Israeli civilians retaliating by entering the villages of Beit Furik and Huwara. They set fire to properties and hurled stones, as reported by the IDF. Meanwhile, several Israeli civilians attempting to access the village of Rujeib were apprehended by soldiers.
The IDF issued a statement emphasizing its serious stance against violence towards its personnel and security forces. It reiterated the continuous commitment to safeguarding regional security and called for condemnation of such actions, urging that perpetrators face legal consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- West Bank
- Beit Furik
- IDF
- Palestinians
- clashes
- violence
- settlers
- arrests
- security
ALSO READ
Stone Pelting on Anil Deshmukh: A Political Attack or Random Violence?
We brought down violence by 70 percent in Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Naxal areas in 10 years: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gujarat.
PM Modi's intervention essential to resolve crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Rights activist Irom Sharmila to PTI.
A Decade of Safer India: Violence Drops by 70%
Rising Violence: Spate of Attacks on Schools Grips China