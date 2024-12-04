Left Menu

Australia and India: Shaping the Future of Indo-Pacific Relations

Australia's High Commissioner, Philip Green, and India's Opposition Leader, Rahul Gandhi, envision strengthened ties between the two nations. Discussing Indo-Pacific strategies, they aim for unobstructed free trade and regional cooperation. The importance of the Quad alliance in areas like maritime security and health initiatives further boosts the bilateral partnership.

Updated: 04-12-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:31 IST
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green OAM (Image Credit: X/@INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal discussion, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, engaged with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, on enhancing Australia-India relations. The interaction highlighted both nations' aspirations for a robust connection, as shown by their respective posts on X.

The Congress Party broadcast the meeting's success, sharing an image of the duo, while Green described the dialogue as 'substantive and thoughtful,' emphasizing the importance of regional collaboration. Discussions spanned the bilateral partnership's role in the Indo-Pacific region and broader global implications.

Key topics included advancing the Quad partnership, committed to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific, tackling geopolitical challenges, and enhancing free trade. Notable progress in maritime security and public health, such as cervical cancer vaccine initiatives, were emphasized. These developments coincide with the ongoing efforts to bolster economic ties through the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

