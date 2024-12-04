Left Menu

Kohistan Protesters Block Karakoram Highway, Demand Dam Deal Justice

In Kohistan, the blockade of the Karakoram Highway by residents continues due to unmet demands related to the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project. Demands include fair compensation and job opportunities for locals. This impasse highlights larger issues surrounding the distribution of benefits from significant infrastructure projects in Pakistan, amidst environmental and financial concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:22 IST
Kohistan Protesters Block Karakoram Highway, Demand Dam Deal Justice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic turn of events, residents of Kohistan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have obstructed the Karakoram Highway, a vital link between Rawalpindi and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. This protest stems from grievances regarding the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, sparking massive traffic disruptions especially impacting travelers between Gilgit and other regions.

Protestors insist on the immediate enactment of a 2011 agreement that proposed fair compensation for lands and employment opportunities with WAPDA and engaged Chinese firms, claims that remain unaddressed. The blockade has reportedly left numerous passengers, including women and children, stranded as freezing winter temperatures and sparse resources compound their plight.

This local-government standoff underscores a broader issue concerning the equitable distribution of benefits from major infrastructure initiatives like the controversial Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, entangled in disputes over environmental, social, and geopolitical implications despite their potential for significant development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024