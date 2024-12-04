Kohistan Protesters Block Karakoram Highway, Demand Dam Deal Justice

In a dramatic turn of events, residents of Kohistan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have obstructed the Karakoram Highway, a vital link between Rawalpindi and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. This protest stems from grievances regarding the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, sparking massive traffic disruptions especially impacting travelers between Gilgit and other regions.

Protestors insist on the immediate enactment of a 2011 agreement that proposed fair compensation for lands and employment opportunities with WAPDA and engaged Chinese firms, claims that remain unaddressed. The blockade has reportedly left numerous passengers, including women and children, stranded as freezing winter temperatures and sparse resources compound their plight.

This local-government standoff underscores a broader issue concerning the equitable distribution of benefits from major infrastructure initiatives like the controversial Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, entangled in disputes over environmental, social, and geopolitical implications despite their potential for significant development.

(With inputs from agencies.)