India's Geostrategic Rise: Insight from Denmark's Envoy

Denmark's outgoing Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, praised India's proactive and geostrategic role under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasizing India's rapid infrastructure expansion and strategic autonomy, Svane highlighted the strong India needed on the global stage. The Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark continues to thrive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:36 IST
Outgoing Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a candid interview, Denmark's outgoing Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, lauded India's evolving role on the global stage, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting the nation's rapid infrastructure advancement, including highways and airports, Svane acknowledged India's shift to a more proactive and geostrategic stance, crucial for a stable international presence.

Svane emphasized the importance of India's strategic autonomy, stating the nation must define its own interests without oscillating between global camps. Denmark cherishes India's strengthened role, advocating for continued collaboration. He recalled his first meeting with Modi as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2011, witnessing firsthand India's transformative journey and infrastructure boom.

The ambassador also commended the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark. The initiative, aimed at enhancing political cooperation and economic ties, focuses on ambitious environmental goals. As his tenure ends, Svane's pivotal contributions in bolstering bilateral relations were praised by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, further cementing the enduring partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

