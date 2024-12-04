India and Kuwait: Strengthening Ties for a Collaborative Future

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a pivotal meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, underscoring the commitment of both nations to amplify their collaborative efforts. The meeting, held in New Delhi, was marked by mutual appreciation of the longstanding ties and the determination to build on them.

Jaishankar expressed gratitude towards Kuwait for its considerate treatment of the Indian diaspora, particularly during the challenging COVID period, and congratulated its successful leadership of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The bilateral discussions explored avenues for deepening cooperation across sectors such as trade, investment, energy, and IT, invigorated by recent high-level engagements.

Highlighting the shared visions of India's 'Viksit Bharat' and Kuwait's Vision 2035, Jaishankar pointed towards a shared future with evolving ambitions. The meeting also concluded with a significant Memorandum of Understanding on a Joint Commission for Cooperation, aimed at expanding the scope of partnerships. The dialogue conveyed optimism for stronger India-Kuwait ties, aligning with the broader geopolitical landscapes.

