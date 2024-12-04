Left Menu

India and Kuwait: Strengthening Ties for a Collaborative Future

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Kuwait's Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya in New Delhi to bolster bilateral relations across trade, energy, and cultural sectors. The discussions emphasize long-standing friendships, shared visions, and new agreements to enhance cooperation. Both nations aim to elevate their collaboration and mutual support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:38 IST
EAM Jaishankar delivering remarks during India-Kuwait bilateral meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a pivotal meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, underscoring the commitment of both nations to amplify their collaborative efforts. The meeting, held in New Delhi, was marked by mutual appreciation of the longstanding ties and the determination to build on them.

Jaishankar expressed gratitude towards Kuwait for its considerate treatment of the Indian diaspora, particularly during the challenging COVID period, and congratulated its successful leadership of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The bilateral discussions explored avenues for deepening cooperation across sectors such as trade, investment, energy, and IT, invigorated by recent high-level engagements.

Highlighting the shared visions of India's 'Viksit Bharat' and Kuwait's Vision 2035, Jaishankar pointed towards a shared future with evolving ambitions. The meeting also concluded with a significant Memorandum of Understanding on a Joint Commission for Cooperation, aimed at expanding the scope of partnerships. The dialogue conveyed optimism for stronger India-Kuwait ties, aligning with the broader geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

