Israeli Agency Facilitates Groundbreaking Medical Transfers to Europe

In a pioneering effort, 33 patients from Gaza, mainly children, traveled to Romania, Spain, and Belgium for medical care via an Israeli initiative. The transfer, conducted by COGAT, was facilitated through the coordinated effort of the European Union and marks the first collaboration with Spain and Belgium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem, December 4 (ANI/TPS): In an unprecedented medical transfer operation, the Israeli agency COGAT announced that 33 patients, primarily children from Gaza, have been flown to European nations for urgent medical treatment. The countries receiving these patients include Romania, Spain, and Belgium.

The group commenced their journey from Gaza, crossing through Israel via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, and boarded flights from the Ramon International Airport near Eilat to their respective destinations. This operation was coordinated by the European Union in collaboration with the countries involved, marking the first instance of cooperation with Spain and Belgium.

In recent times, Israel has significantly increased its efforts to facilitate medical transfers, with over 21 operations conducted in the past few months. These have benefitted 926 patients and caregivers who traveled from Gaza to various global medical facilities, including those in Jordan, Romania, the UAE, and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

