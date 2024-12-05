India Reaffirms Support for Palestinian State Amid Historic Ties

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Charge d'Affaires of the Palestine Embassy in India, expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his supportive letter on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Modi's message, which was warmly received, reaffirmed India's backing for the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

Abu Jazer highlighted Modi's reiteration of India's longstanding support for a two-state solution achieved through diplomatic means, along with condemning the ongoing Israeli conflict in Gaza. The statement praised not only India's humanitarian assistance to Palestine but also its commitment to facilitating peace through renewed dialogues between Palestinians and Israelis.

The appreciation extends to India's sustained engagement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), confirming India's belief in UN principles and its role in improving the daily lives of Palestinian refugees. Modi's letter underscored the traditional bonds between India and Palestine, accentuated by various development projects aimed at fostering economic and social progress in the region.

