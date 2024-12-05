Left Menu

India Reaffirms Support for Palestinian State Amid Historic Ties

The Charge d'Affaires of the Palestine Embassy in India, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter reaffirming India's commitment to a viable Palestinian state. Praising India's humanitarian efforts and call for a Gaza ceasefire, Abu Jazer emphasized the longstanding Indo-Palestinian relationship and UNRWA support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:41 IST
India Reaffirms Support for Palestinian State Amid Historic Ties
Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d'Affaires at Embassy of Palestine Media Advisor (Photo credits: Palestine embassy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Charge d'Affaires of the Palestine Embassy in India, expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his supportive letter on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Modi's message, which was warmly received, reaffirmed India's backing for the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

Abu Jazer highlighted Modi's reiteration of India's longstanding support for a two-state solution achieved through diplomatic means, along with condemning the ongoing Israeli conflict in Gaza. The statement praised not only India's humanitarian assistance to Palestine but also its commitment to facilitating peace through renewed dialogues between Palestinians and Israelis.

The appreciation extends to India's sustained engagement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), confirming India's belief in UN principles and its role in improving the daily lives of Palestinian refugees. Modi's letter underscored the traditional bonds between India and Palestine, accentuated by various development projects aimed at fostering economic and social progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024