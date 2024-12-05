Left Menu

Congressman Brad Sherman Urges Action on Hindu Rights in Bangladesh

US Congressman Brad Sherman has called on Bangladesh's interim government to protect its Hindu minority amidst ongoing protests. He urges investigations into violence following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fall. The unrest has escalated following the controversial arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a compelling statement released on Tuesday, US Congressman Brad Sherman has implored Bangladesh's interim government to prioritize the safety of its Hindu minority. His appeal comes amid escalating protests from Hindus and other minority groups, which were sparked by recent harassment and violent incidents.

Sherman's statement underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation, led by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk. The investigation aims to shed light on the killings and human rights violations that plagued the nation following the political upheaval and the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The already tense situation soared to new heights after the controversial arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition, following an accusation of disrespecting the national flag. As legal proceedings continue, with the next hearing set for January 2, 2025, authorities remain under scrutiny both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

