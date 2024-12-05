Congressman Brad Sherman Urges Action on Hindu Rights in Bangladesh

In a compelling statement released on Tuesday, US Congressman Brad Sherman has implored Bangladesh's interim government to prioritize the safety of its Hindu minority. His appeal comes amid escalating protests from Hindus and other minority groups, which were sparked by recent harassment and violent incidents.

Sherman's statement underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation, led by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk. The investigation aims to shed light on the killings and human rights violations that plagued the nation following the political upheaval and the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The already tense situation soared to new heights after the controversial arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition, following an accusation of disrespecting the national flag. As legal proceedings continue, with the next hearing set for January 2, 2025, authorities remain under scrutiny both domestically and internationally.

