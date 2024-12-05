Controversial Remarks Lead to Potential Penalties for Ma Ying-jeou Foundation

The Ma Ying-jeou Foundation is under scrutiny as it may face penalties due to a Chinese student's remarks deemed controversial. The comments were made during an exchange organized by the foundation, Taipei Times reports.

During a meeting with the Internal Administration Committee, lawmakers questioned the acceptability of the remarks, which were seen as derogatory to Taiwan. The comments were considered a potential violation of regulations governing Chinese visitors to Taiwan, according to MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng.

Chiu indicated that the foundation might have violated its agreement with the government by allowing what could be construed as political speech. The council plans to take administrative action once the student group returns to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)