UKPNP Stands in Solidarity with POJK's Fight for Justice

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has vocalized strong backing for the ongoing protests in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). Addressing long-standing grievances of oppression and exploitation by Pakistani authorities, the UKPNP calls for recognition and support for POJK's demands for basic rights and freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:11 IST
UKPNP leader Jamil Maqsood (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has voiced unwavering support for the residents of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), amid widespread protests demanding fundamental rights and freedoms in the region. Demonstrations across the 10 district headquarters underscore a profound frustration with decades-long oppression under Pakistani control, ongoing since 1947.

Jamil Maqsood, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UKPNP, condemned the historical injustices endured by the people of POJK. He cited an enduring denial of political, economic, and social rights stretching over 77 years, and accused successive Pakistani governments of treating the region as a colonial entity to be exploited. Maqsood highlighted the plundering of natural resources, the imposition of non-elected officials, and the silencing of dissent as hallmarks of the ongoing hardship faced by residents.

The UKPNP has persistently criticized the suppression of fundamental freedoms in POJK, including rights to free speech, assembly, and an independent press. Activists and residents face arbitrary arrests and forced disappearances for speaking against the injustices. The party has called on Pakistan's government to halt resource exploitation, end human rights abuses, and initiate independent investigations into widespread corruption.

Maqsood urged immediate cessation of dissent suppression and demanded adherence to self-governance commitments. He called on international bodies, including the United Nations, to notice the human rights decline in POJK, advocating for global support for the region's legitimate rights claims. The UKPNP pledged to amplify the plight of POJK on global platforms, supporting their quest for justice and freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

