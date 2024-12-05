Left Menu

Pakistan's Army Leaders Stand Firm Against Online Propaganda

Top military officials in Pakistan, including COAS General Asim Munir, voiced concerns about the rise of anti-army propaganda. They urge stringent measures against those spreading disinformation to maintain control and protect national security, emphasizing the need for federal intervention to regulate online content effectively.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir (File Photo/ISPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In a recent development, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, along with senior military officials, has raised alarm over increasing disinformation targeting the armed forces. According to reports by Dawn, these concerns were voiced during an 84th Formation Commanders Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The escalation of anti-army social media campaigns has been mirrored by broader political unrest, prompting both the government and military to take stringent actions, including arrests and legal proceedings against journalists and online users accused of negative propaganda against the military. Access to certain internet platforms has been restricted as part of these efforts.

During the conference, officials reviewed internal and external security conditions, highlighting premeditated and coordinated disinformation campaigns designed to create discord between the public and the armed services. The military emphasized the need for the federal government to enforce tighter laws to curb the misuse of free speech, targeting those disseminating fake news for ulterior motives.

