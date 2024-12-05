Pakistan's Army Leaders Stand Firm Against Online Propaganda
Top military officials in Pakistan, including COAS General Asim Munir, voiced concerns about the rise of anti-army propaganda. They urge stringent measures against those spreading disinformation to maintain control and protect national security, emphasizing the need for federal intervention to regulate online content effectively.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a recent development, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, along with senior military officials, has raised alarm over increasing disinformation targeting the armed forces. According to reports by Dawn, these concerns were voiced during an 84th Formation Commanders Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.
The escalation of anti-army social media campaigns has been mirrored by broader political unrest, prompting both the government and military to take stringent actions, including arrests and legal proceedings against journalists and online users accused of negative propaganda against the military. Access to certain internet platforms has been restricted as part of these efforts.
During the conference, officials reviewed internal and external security conditions, highlighting premeditated and coordinated disinformation campaigns designed to create discord between the public and the armed services. The military emphasized the need for the federal government to enforce tighter laws to curb the misuse of free speech, targeting those disseminating fake news for ulterior motives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Military
- Disinformation
- Army
- Social Media
- Propaganda
- COAS
- Asim Munir
- ISPR
- Security
ALSO READ
Bitcoin Surges to Record High Amid Trump Social Media Talks
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Frees Fishermen from Pakistani Custody
Storms on the Rise: Coastal Southern China Braces for Impact
Australia's Landmark Move to Protect Kids on Social Media
Unveiling Coastal Preparedness: Sea Vigil Exercise 2023