India and Japan Forge Dynamic Semiconductor Alliance
At the inaugural India-Japan Forum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the emerging semiconductor collaboration between India, Japan, and Taiwan. He highlighted its potential to reshape global geopolitical dynamics and underscored stakeholders' determination to deepen bilateral ties amid reforms in industry and education.
During the Inaugural Session of the India-Japan Forum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the growing potential for semiconductor collaboration between India and Japan, viewing it as a significant force in reshaping global geopolitical landscapes. Jaishankar noted the revitalization of semiconductor industries in both nations, now partnering with Taiwan to forge transformative ties in this crucial sector.
"Japan is revitalizing its semiconductor sector, and India, after a long period of neglect, has announced a semiconductor mission," Jaishankar revealed. Highlighting the strategic importance of this collaboration, he expressed optimism about its emerging significance for both countries, placing it among the top five focal areas due to its potential impact on balancing geopolitical equations in the coming decade.
Jaishankar further underscored the growing enthusiasm among stakeholders from both nations to strengthen ties and overcome past challenges in their bilateral relationship. He noted increased discussions, initiatives, and industry-level efforts aimed at boosting training and language skills. Additionally, he touched upon reforms in higher education, facilitating student exchanges and joint campuses, marking a renewed commitment to enhancing India-Japan relations.
