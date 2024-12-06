Left Menu

Russia's Hypersonic Missile Tensions and U.S. Relations: Lavrov Speaks Out

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, discussed the use of hypersonic missiles against Ukraine and highlighted Russia's readiness to counter Western strategies. Lavrov addressed NATO concerns, potential U.S. relations under Donald Trump, and the resilience shown by Russia amid persistent sanctions.

In a recent interview with U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke about Russia's deployment of hypersonic missiles against Ukraine. Lavrov emphasized that this demonstration indicates Russia's readiness to thwart Western ambitions aimed at strategically defeating the country. As reported by Russian state agency TASS, Lavrov warned that additional actions would follow if the West failed to learn from Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile.

According to Lavrov, a peaceful resolution is feasible only if Ukraine renounces its NATO aspirations, shuts down Western bases, and halts joint military exercises. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the use of the Oreshnik missile in an assault on Dnipro on November 21. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested this strike was a response to the West permitting Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian targets.

Lavrov addressed NATO's rhetoric concerning potential preemptive strikes on Russia, labeling it concerning. He reiterated Russia's desire for amicable U.S. relations, hinting at cautious optimism under the incoming Trump administration. Lavrov indicated that existing U.S. sanctions, established during previous administrations, failed to weaken Russia, but rather fortified the nation.

