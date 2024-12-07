Left Menu

Nebraska Commemorates Gandhi with Bust Unveiling and Day of Remembrance

In a historic tribute, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen unveiled a Mahatma Gandhi bust at the State Capitol, marking the first installation of its kind in nine states under the Indian Consulate's jurisdiction. December 6 is now a Day of Remembrance, honoring Gandhi's legacy of peace and non-violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:31 IST
Mahatma Gandhi bust unveiled at Governor's Office at Nebraska State Capitol (Photo/X@IndiainSeattle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has honored Mahatma Gandhi by unveiling a bust in the Governor's Office, coinciding with a statewide recognition of December 6 as 'A Day of Remembrance for Mahatma Gandhi' to salute his global influence as a symbol of peace, nonviolence, and justice. The Consulate General of India in Seattle highlighted this as the first such installation in any State Capitol within its jurisdiction.

Distinguished figures, including Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, former Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson, and former Coach Tom Osborne, joined the unveiling ceremony alongside Consul General of India Prakash Gupta and notable Indian American community members. Speakers underscored the timeless principles of Ahimsa (Non-Violence) and Satyagraha (Truth Force), stressing their contemporary importance.

This collaboration between the Consulate General of India in Seattle and Nebraska's Governor's Office appropriately positioned Gandhi ji's bust at the State Capitol to honor his legacy. Governor Pillen issued an official proclamation marking December 6 as 'A Day of Remembrance for Mahatma Gandhi' across Nebraska.

The proclamation applauds Gandhi's enduring embodiment of peace and nonviolence, stating his global influence on individuals and movements. The Consulate's jurisdiction includes nine states, introducing this homage to various regions.

The new addition follows a similar homage with the unveiling of another Gandhi bust at Seattle Center earlier in the year, reflecting ongoing celebrations of Gandhi's lasting impact. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

