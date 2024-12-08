South Korean Political Crisis Deepens as Former Defense Minister Arrested

South Korea's political landscape is in turmoil as former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested amid investigations into President Yoon Suk Yeol's contentious imposition of martial law. Prosecutors are delving into allegations related to the recent political crisis that has gripped the nation, according to reports from The New York Times.

The declaration of martial law by President Yoon sparked significant opposition, with claims that military and government officials committed insurrection by deploying soldiers to the National Assembly. The political upheaval has led to heightened scrutiny, and Kim's arrest marks the first legal action taken in this high-profile case.

Yoon's martial law, which lasted only six hours before being overturned by the National Assembly, has been criticized as an overreach. With ongoing legal probes and calls for Yoon's resignation intensifying, the outcome of these investigations remains uncertain.

