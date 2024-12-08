In Manama: Jaishankar Celebrates India-Bahrain Friendship at Shreenath Ji Temple

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar began his Sunday by visiting the historic Shreenath Ji Temple in Manama, describing it as an enduring symbol of the friendship between India and Bahrain. Jaishankar observed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken during his visit to the temple in 2019.

Sharing his experience on social media platform X, Jaishankar expressed, "Started the day by visiting the 200 year-old Shreenathji Temple in Manama. A true symbol of the longstanding India - Bahrain friendship." Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain's capital on Saturday, ready to participate in the Manama Dialogue and was welcomed by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

On his arrival, he shared his enthusiasm online, "Delighted to arrive in Manama this evening. Great to see my brother FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Look forward to participating in the Manama Dialogue tomorrow. Confident that our High Joint Commission will be very productive." He will engage in co-chairing the fourth India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) alongside his Bahraini counterpart.

The Manama Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), explores this year its theme: "Middle East Leadership in Shaping Regional Prosperity and Security." The minister's visit emphasizes India and Bahrain's thriving bilateral relations, marked by rich economic and cultural collaboration.

Bahrain aims to expand its economic engagement with India, recognizing India's growing economy and strategic importance within Bahrain's Look East Policy, the Ministry of External Affairs notes. Trade and investment between the two nations flourish as they explore expanding cooperation across various sectors.

