Left Menu

Netanyahu Eyes Hostage Deal After Assad's Fall

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with relatives of hostages, discussing potential advancements for their release following the Assad regime's downfall in Syria. Israel's actions against Hezbollah and Hamas were highlighted as pivotal in these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:00 IST
Netanyahu Eyes Hostage Deal After Assad's Fall
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X/ @IsraeliPM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a strategic move that could mark a turning point in the hostages' crisis, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened two pivotal meetings in Jerusalem. The discussions on Sunday with families of the hostages underscored Israel's unwavering efforts to secure the release of their loved ones. The meetings included representatives from the Families' Headquarters Assembly and the 'Hope Forum'.

Netanyahu emphasized the recent geopolitical shifts in the Middle East, particularly the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria as a potential catalyst for negotiating the hostages' return. The Prime Minister highlighted that Israel's decisive measures against militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas have been instrumental in precipitating these developments.

These discussions reflect Israel's ongoing commitment to leverage diplomatic and strategic actions in the region to facilitate the safe return of the hostages, offering a glimmer of hope to the families clinging to the promise of reunion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024