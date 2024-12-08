Netanyahu Eyes Hostage Deal After Assad's Fall

In a strategic move that could mark a turning point in the hostages' crisis, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened two pivotal meetings in Jerusalem. The discussions on Sunday with families of the hostages underscored Israel's unwavering efforts to secure the release of their loved ones. The meetings included representatives from the Families' Headquarters Assembly and the 'Hope Forum'.

Netanyahu emphasized the recent geopolitical shifts in the Middle East, particularly the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria as a potential catalyst for negotiating the hostages' return. The Prime Minister highlighted that Israel's decisive measures against militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas have been instrumental in precipitating these developments.

These discussions reflect Israel's ongoing commitment to leverage diplomatic and strategic actions in the region to facilitate the safe return of the hostages, offering a glimmer of hope to the families clinging to the promise of reunion.

