Tensions Flare: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Reignites Amidst Fresh Rocket Attacks

In a stark escalation, Israel has vowed to respond 'severely' after rockets fired from Lebanon targeted the northern town of Metula. This marks the second such incident since December, straining the fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Tensions erupted as Hezbollah launched a renewed series of rockets, drones, and missiles following Israel's operations in Gaza and a full-scale conflict in September. With over 4,000 deaths in Lebanon, and significant Israeli displacement, the ceasefire agreed in November is under increasing strain.

Amidst a backdrop of fresh military operations in Gaza, Israel continues its airstrikes in Lebanon, denouncing Hezbollah activities. Despite Lebanon's appeal to the UN for intervention, the situation remains volatile with international communities urging immediate conflict de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)