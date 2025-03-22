Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Reignites Amidst Fresh Rocket Attacks

The tension between Israel and Lebanon escalated as rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon, challenging a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Israel vows to retaliate severely while international bodies urge restraint. Hostage crises and devastating casualties on both sides mark incendiary conflict dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a stark escalation, Israel has vowed to respond 'severely' after rockets fired from Lebanon targeted the northern town of Metula. This marks the second such incident since December, straining the fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Tensions erupted as Hezbollah launched a renewed series of rockets, drones, and missiles following Israel's operations in Gaza and a full-scale conflict in September. With over 4,000 deaths in Lebanon, and significant Israeli displacement, the ceasefire agreed in November is under increasing strain.

Amidst a backdrop of fresh military operations in Gaza, Israel continues its airstrikes in Lebanon, denouncing Hezbollah activities. Despite Lebanon's appeal to the UN for intervention, the situation remains volatile with international communities urging immediate conflict de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

