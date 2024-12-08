Left Menu

Palestinian Arrested for Impersonating IDF Soldier

A Palestinian man from Ramallah was arrested for impersonating an Israeli Defense Forces soldier online. IDF uniforms and military equipment were found at his home. The arrest followed a social media post that raised suspicions of possible terrorist activities, prompting swift police action.

  • Israel

An IDF and police operation led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Palestinian from Ramallah on Sunday morning in Kfar Ni'lin near Modiin after he falsely presented himself as an Israeli Defense Forces soldier in a social media post.

Authorities discovered IDF uniforms and other military gear during a search of the suspect's home, raising security concerns about their potential misuse.

The arrest ensued swiftly after a suspicious advertisement surfaced online, triggering urgent investigative efforts by the Modi'in Ilit Police to identify and locate the suspect.

