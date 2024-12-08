Netanyahu Hails Historic Shift as Assad's Regime Falls in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria as a 'historic day' for the Middle East, marking a significant shift in regional dynamics. Netanyahu acknowledged both the opportunities and risks that follow this collapse, offering a 'hand of peace' to any neighboring groups willing to coexist peacefully with Israel.

The announcement came after Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus, leading to Assad's departure. Netanyahu, in a social media video, emphasized the need for vigilance, stating he had directed the Israeli forces to secure positions vacated by the Syrian army to prevent potential threats from emerging at Israel's border.

This change, according to Netanyahu, is linked to aggressive actions against Hezbollah and Iran, Assad's key backers. Netanyahu indicated Israel's preparedness to establish peaceful ties with any new forces in Syria but stressed readiness to defend its borders if necessary. This development has brought renewed international focus on the Syrian conflict, as rebels continue to capture key cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)